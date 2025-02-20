Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 08:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Equinox India's board to mull fund raising on 25 Feb'25

Equinox India's board to mull fund raising on 25 Feb'25

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Equinox India Development announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, 25th February 2025 to consider raising funds by various securities through all permissible modes.

The company will raise funds by way of debt, equity or any other equity linked or convertible securities through all or any permissible modes or method, including private placement, preferential issue, rights issue, qualified institutions placement or such other modes as may be permitted under applicable law.

Equinox India Developments is a real estate development company. The Company develops residential and commercial real estate projects, including luxury office and commercial spaces, residential developments, and special economic zones. Equinox India Developments serves customers worldwide.

 

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 22.17 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 38.65 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations soared 177% YoY to Rs 278.50 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip rallied 4.82% to end at Rs 133.70 on Wednesday, 19 February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Thomas Cook and SOTC signs strategic partnership with Korea Tourism Organization

Thomas Cook and SOTC signs strategic partnership with Korea Tourism Organization

Orchid Pharma's Alathur facility completes USFDA inspection

Orchid Pharma's Alathur facility completes USFDA inspection

Kalyani Strategic Systems signs LoI for supply of advance artillery cannons to the IS

Kalyani Strategic Systems signs LoI for supply of advance artillery cannons to the IS

Mahindra Group enters strategic partnership with Anduril Industries

Mahindra Group enters strategic partnership with Anduril Industries

US tariff fears shadow Nifty, bargain hunting lifts broader market

US tariff fears shadow Nifty, bargain hunting lifts broader market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPakistan vs New Zealand LIVERekha Gupta Delhi New CMDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVECBSE Class 10 ExamPak vs NZ Live ScorePSTET result 2025 OutDelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon