Equippp Social Impact Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales decline 48.33% to Rs 0.31 crore
Net loss of Equippp Social Impact Technologies reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 48.33% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.310.60 -48 OPM %-16.1341.67 -PBDT-0.060.23 PL PBT-0.130.04 PL NP-0.130.04 PL
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

