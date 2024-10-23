Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eraaya Lifespaces standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Eraaya Lifespaces standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales decline 99.47% to Rs 1.24 crore

Net profit of Eraaya Lifespaces declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 99.47% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 236.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.24236.15 -99 OPM %27.420.03 -PBDT0.080.06 33 PBT0.040.06 -33 NP0.030.06 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

JP Morgan

RBI approves Pranav Chawda's appointment as JP Morgan Chase Bank India CEO

Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Manish Malhotra throws Diwali party, celebs appear in stunning outfits

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Congress leader

LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi signs nomination papers for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls

Supreme Court, SC

SC curtails Centre's authority on industrial alcohol; overturns 1997 ruling

Himanta Biswa Sarma,Himanta Bisw,Assam CM

JMM believes in dynastic politics; fields CM Soren, wife, brother: Himanta

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon