Eraaya Lifespaces standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 99.47% to Rs 1.24 croreNet profit of Eraaya Lifespaces declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 99.47% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 236.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.24236.15 -99 OPM %27.420.03 -PBDT0.080.06 33 PBT0.040.06 -33 NP0.030.06 -50
