Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amber Enterprises India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Amber Enterprises India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Persistent Systems Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd and One 97 Communications Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 October 2024.

Persistent Systems Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd and One 97 Communications Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Amber Enterprises India Ltd surged 17.37% to Rs 6666.3 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 58277 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27172 shares in the past one month.

 

Persistent Systems Ltd soared 11.53% to Rs 5751. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 70582 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13191 shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd spiked 10.46% to Rs 7506.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26813 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd exploded 10.28% to Rs 362.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83266 shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd spurt 10.26% to Rs 757.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Woman claims ex-boyfriend tracked her via food delivery app in Bengaluru

Woman claims ex-boyfriend tracked her via food delivery app in Bengaluru

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Why has Amber Enterprises hit 20% upper circuit in trade today? Details

Stock market, Indian market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 250 pts to 80,450; Nifty 100 pts up, at 24,550, IT gains 3%

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Congress leader

LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi signs nomination papers for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls

haryana pharma company gifts cars

Haryana pharma boss gifts 15 cars to employees, calls them 'celebrities'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon