Eri-Tech standalone net profit rises 2046.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 224.24% to Rs 16.99 croreNet profit of Eri-Tech rose 2046.67% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 224.24% to Rs 16.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales16.995.24 224 OPM %25.312.86 -PBDT4.300.15 2767 PBT4.300.15 2767 NP3.220.15 2047
