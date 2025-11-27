Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kabra Steel Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kabra Steel Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Kabra Steel Products reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.02 -50 OPM %-200.00-100.00 -PBDT-0.02-0.02 0 PBT-0.02-0.02 0 NP-0.02-0.02 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kabra Marble Udyog reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kabra Marble Udyog reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sagar International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sagar International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kwality Builders & Developers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kwality Builders & Developers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

INR loses momentum even as Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time highs

INR loses momentum even as Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time highs

Sensex, Nifty scale fresh peaks; banks lead the upmove

Sensex, Nifty scale fresh peaks; banks lead the upmove

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon