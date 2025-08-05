Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 03:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Sales rise 28.99% to Rs 55.17 crore

Net profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech rose 75.00% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.99% to Rs 55.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 42.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales55.1742.77 29 OPM %20.1912.46 -PBDT12.275.61 119 PBT9.874.20 135 NP7.354.20 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 23.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 23.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Eureka Industries standalone net profit declines 80.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Eureka Industries standalone net profit declines 80.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Easy Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Easy Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 14.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 14.43% in the June 2025 quarter

JSL Industries standalone net profit declines 90.12% in the June 2025 quarter

JSL Industries standalone net profit declines 90.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon