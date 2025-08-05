Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.99% to Rs 55.17 croreNet profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech rose 75.00% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.99% to Rs 55.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 42.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales55.1742.77 29 OPM %20.1912.46 -PBDT12.275.61 119 PBT9.874.20 135 NP7.354.20 75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content