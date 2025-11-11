Esab India standalone net profit rises 83.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.67% to Rs 381.55 croreNet profit of Esab India rose 83.50% to Rs 79.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 43.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 381.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 338.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales381.55338.65 13 OPM %18.9318.15 -PBDT74.1662.62 18 PBT70.1258.83 19 NP79.2043.16 84
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content