Escorp Asset Management standalone net profit declines 85.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 89.23% to Rs 0.59 croreNet profit of Escorp Asset Management declined 85.34% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 89.23% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.595.48 -89 OPM %89.8397.99 -PBDT0.875.67 -85 PBT0.875.67 -85 NP0.734.98 -85
