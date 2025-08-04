Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit rises 363.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.86% to Rs 2500.05 croreNet profit of Escorts Kubota rose 363.16% to Rs 1397.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 301.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.86% to Rs 2500.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2573.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2500.052573.73 -3 OPM %12.8612.23 -PBDT473.52407.10 16 PBT413.94348.02 19 NP1397.11301.65 363
