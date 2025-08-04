Avadh Sugar & Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.22% to Rs 716.61 croreNet loss of Avadh Sugar & Energy reported to Rs 8.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.22% to Rs 716.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 707.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales716.61707.99 1 OPM %3.948.08 -PBDT2.4027.81 -91 PBT-12.5913.53 PL NP-8.418.69 PL
