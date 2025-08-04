Ather Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 178.20 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 78.81% to Rs 644.60 croreNet Loss of Ather Energy reported to Rs 178.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 182.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 78.81% to Rs 644.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 360.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales644.60360.50 79 OPM %-20.83-35.62 -PBDT-130.10-143.40 9 PBT-178.20-182.90 3 NP-178.20-182.90 3
