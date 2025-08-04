Monday, August 04, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asirvad Microfinance reports standalone net loss of Rs 268.61 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Asirvad Microfinance reports standalone net loss of Rs 268.61 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Sales decline 45.51% to Rs 408.39 crore

Net loss of Asirvad Microfinance reported to Rs 268.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 100.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 45.51% to Rs 408.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 749.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales408.39749.52 -46 OPM %-60.6553.12 -PBDT-420.33147.34 PL PBT-437.27133.98 PL NP-268.61100.04 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

