Arunjyoti Bio Ventures standalone net profit rises 39.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.76% to Rs 8.71 croreNet profit of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures rose 39.64% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.76% to Rs 8.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.7110.10 -14 OPM %41.3335.05 -PBDT2.992.97 1 PBT2.172.25 -4 NP2.361.69 40
