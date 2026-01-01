Escorts Kubota gains after December 2025 sales rise 39% YoY to 7,577 units

Escorts Kubota advanced 2.34% to Rs 3,805.95 after the company's agri-machinery business division sold 7,577 tractors in December 2025, registering a growth of 38.5% compared with 5,472 tractors sold in December 2024.Domestic tractor sales rose 36.1% to 6,828 units in December 2025, compared with 5,016 units sold in December 2024.
Exports jumped 64.3% to 749 units in December 2025, as against 456 units in December 2024.
On a quarterly basis, the companys agri-machinery business division sold 36,955 tractors in Q3 FY26, registering a growth of 13.5% compared with 32,556 tractors sold in Q3 FY25.
Meanwhile, the companys construction equipment business division sold 812 machines in December 2025, registering a decline of 7% from 873 machines sold in December 2024.
On a quarterly basis, the construction equipment business division sold 1,716 machines in Q3 FY26, registering a decline of 13.7% from 1,989 machines sold in Q3 FY25.
Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earthmoving, and material handling equipment; round and flat tubes; heating elements; and double-acting hydraulics.
Escorts Kubotas consolidated net profit declined 1.87% to Rs 318.16 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 324.23 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 22.58% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,791.56 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
