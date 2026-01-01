Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades near 26,150 mark; FMCG shares drop

Nifty trades near 26,150 mark; FMCG shares drop

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity indices traded with minor gains in early trade as the Nifty traded near the 26,150 mark. Trading activity remained range-bound amid the absence of strong global economic triggers, the New Year holiday and the expiry of the weekly Sensex derivatives contract.

FMCG shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 28.29 points or 0.03% to 85,248.89. The Nifty 50 index 9.90 points or 0.08% to 26,148.55.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.26% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.27%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,876 shares rose and 1,610 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

Stock market LIVE updates, January 1, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex rangebound; Eternal, Adani Ent top gainers; Nifty PSU Bank rises

Escorts Kubota share price

Escorts Kubota gains 3% on business update for Dec 2025; details inside

Bharti Airtel

Nirmal Bang recommends 'Buy' on Bharti Airtel on strong ARPU, 4G/5G growth

gold, silver

How much gold can your family legally keep at home without any proof?

LPG cylinder, LPG

Commercial LPG cylinder prices up by ₹111 in metro cities; check rates here

The Nifty FMCG index declined 2.17% to 54,274.60. The index jumped 0.80% in the past trading session.

ITC (down 5.37%), United Spirits (down 0.8%), Radico Khaitan (down 0.7%), Tata Consumer Products (down 0.64%), Emami (down 0.58%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.5%), Dabur India (down 0.41%), Varun Beverages (down 0.33%), Marico (down 0.28%) and United Breweries (down 0.25%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) declined 1.19%. The company along with its joint venture, has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 719 crore.

Blue Dart Express spurted 5.15% after tax authorities largely dropped a Rs 420.78 crore GST demand on its subsidiary Blue Dart Aviation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Timex Group slips after OFS concludes

Timex Group slips after OFS concludes

Kalpataru Projects bags new orders worth Rs 719 crore

Kalpataru Projects bags new orders worth Rs 719 crore

Blue Dart Express spurts as GST demand on subsidiary largely dropped

Blue Dart Express spurts as GST demand on subsidiary largely dropped

Tarun Garg takes charge as MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India

Tarun Garg takes charge as MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India

NBCC (India) wins Rs 220-cr construction contracts from Canara Bank, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

NBCC (India) wins Rs 220-cr construction contracts from Canara Bank, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026Top IPO Gainers 2025Upcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayIs Bank Holiday TodayHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon