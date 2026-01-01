Nifty trades near 26,150 mark; FMCG shares drop

FMCG shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 28.29 points or 0.03% to 85,248.89. The Nifty 50 index 9.90 points or 0.08% to 26,148.55.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.26% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.27%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,876 shares rose and 1,610 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
Also Read
The Nifty FMCG index declined 2.17% to 54,274.60. The index jumped 0.80% in the past trading session.
ITC (down 5.37%), United Spirits (down 0.8%), Radico Khaitan (down 0.7%), Tata Consumer Products (down 0.64%), Emami (down 0.58%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.5%), Dabur India (down 0.41%), Varun Beverages (down 0.33%), Marico (down 0.28%) and United Breweries (down 0.25%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) declined 1.19%. The company along with its joint venture, has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 719 crore.
Blue Dart Express spurted 5.15% after tax authorities largely dropped a Rs 420.78 crore GST demand on its subsidiary Blue Dart Aviation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content