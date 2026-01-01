Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Petroleum Corporation announces change in senior management

Bharat Petroleum Corporation announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

With effect from 31 December 2025

Bharat Petroleum Corporation announces change in senior management:

Sanjeev Raina, Executive Director I/C (Corporate HSSE) and Teresa Raju Naidu Executive Director (Internal Audit) have superannuated from the services of the Company on 31 December 2025;

Vivek V Maheshwari, Chief General Manager Finance (Internal Audit) has been appointed as Head - Internal Audit w.e.f. 1 January 2026.

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

