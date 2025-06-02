Monday, June 02, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota May'25 sales rises to 10,354 units

Escorts Kubota May'25 sales rises to 10,354 units

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

The tractor manufacturer announced that its agri-machinery business division recorded a marginal 0.7% year-on-year increase in sales to 10,354 units in May 2025, compared to 10,286 units sold in May 2024.

While domestic sales also declined 2% to 9,703 units in May 2025 compared with 9,906 units sold in May 2024.

The companys exports jumped 71.3% to 651 units in May 2025 as against 380 units posted in May 2024.

Further, the companys construction equipment business division sold 321 machines in May 2025, registering a decline of 29.9% from 458 machines sold in May 2024.

Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earthmoving, and material handling equipment; round and flat tubes; heating elements; and double-acting hydraulics.

 

The companys consolidated net profit increased 14.5% to Rs 284.38 crore on a 6.1% jump in net sales to Rs 2,430.30 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Escorts Kubota rose 1.76% to Rs 3,379 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RailTel Corp picks techno electric as managed service partner for Noida data centre

RailTel Corp picks techno electric as managed service partner for Noida data centre

VST Tillers rises as sales surges 41% YoY in May'25

VST Tillers rises as sales surges 41% YoY in May'25

Nykaa Q4 PAT soars 192% YoY to Rs 20 cr

Nykaa Q4 PAT soars 192% YoY to Rs 20 cr

Apollo Hospitals Q4 PAT jumps 53% YoY to Rs 390 cr

Apollo Hospitals Q4 PAT jumps 53% YoY to Rs 390 cr

Onesource Industries & Venture reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Onesource Industries & Venture reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon