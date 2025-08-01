Friday, August 01, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Escorts Kubota sell 7,154 tractors in Jul'25

Escorts Kubota sell 7,154 tractors in Jul'25

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business in July 2025 sold 7,154 tractors registering a growth of 2.7% as against 6,963 tractors sold in July 2024.

Domestic tractor sales in July 2025 were at 6,624 tractors registering a growth of 1.3% as against 6,540 tractors in July 2024. With timely, widespread, above normal monsoon rains and higher water reservoir levels, rural sentiments are healthy and farmers are seeing better cash flows. While commercial demand remains soft, agriculture demand is holding steady. With Kharif sowing progressing well and already exceeding last year sown area, we remain optimistic about continued growth in the tractor industry.

 

Export tractor sales in July 2025 were at 530 tractors registering a growth of 25.3% as against 423 tractors sold in July 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

