Friday, August 01, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto sells 3.66 lakh units in July'25

Bajaj Auto sells 3.66 lakh units in July'25

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Bajaj Auto achieved total sales of 3,66,000 units in month of July 2025 compared to 3,54,169 units in July 2024, recording a growth of 3%.

Total sales comprise of domestic sales of 1,83,143 units (down 13% YoY) and exports of 1,82,857 units (up 28% YoY).

The company recorded two-wheeler sales at 2,96,247 units (no change YoY) while commercial vehicle sales stood at 69,753 units (up 23% YoY).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Suzlon secures 381 MW order from Zelestra India

Suzlon secures 381 MW order from Zelestra India

Deepak Reddy takes charge as CEO of Manappuram Finance

Deepak Reddy takes charge as CEO of Manappuram Finance

PNB Housing slumps after MD & CEO resigns

PNB Housing slumps after MD & CEO resigns

Eicher Motors gains after Q1 PAT climbs 9% YoY to Rs 1,205 cr

Eicher Motors gains after Q1 PAT climbs 9% YoY to Rs 1,205 cr

Escorts Kubota's July 2025 sales rise 3% YoY to 7,154 units

Escorts Kubota's July 2025 sales rise 3% YoY to 7,154 units

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon