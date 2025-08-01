Friday, August 01, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suzlon secures 381 MW order from Zelestra India

Suzlon secures 381 MW order from Zelestra India

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Suzlon Group has secured a 381 MW order from Zelestra India and its affiliates, marking a strategic milestone in Zelestra's clean energy journey with their first-ever FDRE project. This collaboration highlights a growing industry shift, where companies embarking on their renewable energy journey are turning to Suzlon as their trusted wind energy partner. With proven end-to end capabilities, from cutting-edge turbine technology to 25 years of lifecycle support, Suzlon is empowering both corporate and utility players to meet their decarbonization goals with scale, reliability, and speed.

The 381 MW project, involving 127 of Suzlon's S144 turbines, will be spread across Maharashtra (180 MW), Madhya Pradesh (180 MW), and Tamil Nadu (21 MW). The project is a part of SJVN's FDRE bid in Maharashtra and MP, while the Tamil Nadu portion will serve Commercial & Industrial (C&I) power consumers.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Deepak Reddy takes charge as CEO of Manappuram Finance

Deepak Reddy takes charge as CEO of Manappuram Finance

PNB Housing slumps after MD & CEO resigns

PNB Housing slumps after MD & CEO resigns

Eicher Motors gains after Q1 PAT climbs 9% YoY to Rs 1,205 cr

Eicher Motors gains after Q1 PAT climbs 9% YoY to Rs 1,205 cr

Escorts Kubota's July 2025 sales rise 3% YoY to 7,154 units

Escorts Kubota's July 2025 sales rise 3% YoY to 7,154 units

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Falls 2.53%

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Falls 2.53%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon