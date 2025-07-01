Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Escorts Kubota sells 11,498 tractors in June 2025; construction equipment sales drop over 27% YoY

Escorts Kubota sells 11,498 tractors in June 2025; construction equipment sales drop over 27% YoY

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Escorts Kubota said that its Agri Machinery Business has sold 11,498 tractors in June 2025, registering a growth of 2.2% as compared with 11,245 tractors sold in June 2024.

Domestic tractor sales in June 2025 were at 10,997 units, down 0.1% YoY.

The company said that timely arrival of southwest monsoon, improvement in sown area for the Kharif crops and announcement of higher Minimum Support Prices (MSP) by the Government for the Kharif season have collectively helped in uplifting the farmers sentiments.

Moving forward with prediction of above normal monsoon, higher water reservoir levels, anticipated record kharif harvest and resultant improved liquidity conditions in rural markets, the compay expects industry will continue to grow in rest of the year as well.

 

Export tractor sales more than doubled to 501 units in June 2025 from 234 units sold in June 2024.

The companys Construction Equipment Business Division has recorded 27.2% decline in sales to 334 machines in June 2025 from 459 machines sold in June 2024.

The Construction Equipment (CE) market is currently experiencing challenges on account of slowdown in construction activities on the ground due to the onset of monsoon, delays in infrastructure projects and higher product prices stemming from changes in emission regulations.

However, given the higher budgeted outlay towards capital expenditure for this fiscal, Government is expected to continue its thrust on infrastructure development and demand for construction equipments is likely to improve post monsoon season.

Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earthmoving, and material handling equipment; round and flat tubes; heating elements; and double-acting hydraulics.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 14.5% to Rs 284.38 crore on a 6.1% jump in net sales to Rs 2,430.30 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip advanced 0.95% to currently trade at Rs 3365 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

