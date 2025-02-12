Business Standard

Esha Media Research reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Sales rise 2925.00% to Rs 1.21 crore

Net profit of Esha Media Research reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2925.00% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.210.04 2925 OPM %15.700 -PBDT0.190 0 PBT0.180 0 NP0.180 0

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

