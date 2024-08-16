Espire Hospitality standalone net profit declines 95.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 74.32% to Rs 16.63 crore

Net profit of Espire Hospitality declined 95.71% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 74.32% to Rs 16.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.16.639.549.6223.381.592.040.040.950.030.70