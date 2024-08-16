Espire Hospitality standalone net profit declines 95.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 74.32% to Rs 16.63 croreNet profit of Espire Hospitality declined 95.71% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 74.32% to Rs 16.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.639.54 74 OPM %9.6223.38 -PBDT1.592.04 -22 PBT0.040.95 -96 NP0.030.70 -96
