Diligent Industries standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.98% to Rs 30.24 croreNet profit of Diligent Industries rose 6.67% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.98% to Rs 30.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales30.2426.30 15 OPM %5.853.69 -PBDT1.111.11 0 PBT0.850.84 1 NP0.640.60 7
