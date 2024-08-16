Diligent Industries standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.98% to Rs 30.24 crore

Net profit of Diligent Industries rose 6.67% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.98% to Rs 30.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.30.2426.305.853.691.111.110.850.840.640.60