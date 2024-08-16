Flomic Global Logistics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.40% to Rs 110.82 crore

Net loss of Flomic Global Logistics reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 62.40% to Rs 110.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.110.8268.249.0111.376.296.11-0.731.28-0.570.95