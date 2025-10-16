Eternal consolidated net profit declines 63.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 183.18% to Rs 13590.00 croreNet profit of Eternal declined 63.07% to Rs 65.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 176.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 183.18% to Rs 13590.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4799.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13590.004799.00 183 OPM %1.764.71 -PBDT505.00417.00 21 PBT129.00237.00 -46 NP65.00176.00 -63
