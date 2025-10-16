Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 63.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.57% to Rs 1969.20 croreNet profit of Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined 63.47% to Rs 76.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 209.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.57% to Rs 1969.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2000.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1969.202000.70 -2 OPM %8.0716.15 -PBDT172.50348.70 -51 PBT115.40275.50 -58 NP76.50209.40 -63
