Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

India VIX rose 3.18% to 10.87.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,648.40, a premium of 63.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,585.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 soared 261.75 points or 1.03% to 25,585.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 3.18% to 10.87.

Eternal, Axis Bank and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 2nd day; FMCG shares in demand

SEBI announces new disclosure norms pertaining to related party transactions

India's oilmeal export jumps 40% on year in Sep-25

V R Films & Studios standalone net profit declines 68.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Benares Hotels standalone net profit declines 15.56% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

