BHEL gains as Q4 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 504 crore

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rose 2.20% to Rs 248.70 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 3.02% to Rs 504.45 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 489.62 crore posted in Q4 FY24.
Revenue from operations grew by 8.87% year on year (YoY) to Rs 8,993.37 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
Profit before tax was at Rs 704.42 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a growth of 10.70% from Rs 636.32 crore posted in Q4 FY24.
Total expenses increased 8.39% YoY to Rs 8,448.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter. The cost of materials & services stood at Rs 6,978.80 crore (up 21.25%), while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 1,539.36 crore (up 3.68% YoY) during the period under review.
On the segmental front, revenue from the power business stood at Rs 6,192.41 crore (up 0.39% YoY) and revenue from industry stood at Rs 877.32 crore (up 418.66% YoY) during the period under review.
Meanwhile, the board has recommended final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share of Rs 2 on the paid up share capital of the company for FY 2024-25. Final Dividend, if declared by the company in the annual general meeting shall be paid/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting.
Navratna PSU BHEL is India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sectors. It is a leading power equipment manufacturer globally. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 63.17% stake in the company.
