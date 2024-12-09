Business Standard
Waaree Energies gains after bagging supply order from renewable power company

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Waaree Energies jumped 2.15% to Rs 2,963.10 after the company received an order for supply of solar modules upto 1 GW from a renowned customer engaged in the business of owning developing and operating renewable power projects in India.

The said order is scheduled to commence in FY 2024-25 and FY 2025-2026.

Waaree Energies is the largest manufacturer of solar PV modules in India with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW. Presently, it is engaged in manufacture of Solar Photo-voltaic Modules, setting up of Projects in solar space and sale of electricity. The company operated five manufacturing facilities in India spread over an area of 143.01 acres. It operate one factory each located at Surat, Tumb; Nandigram, Chikhli in Gujarat, India and the IndoSolar Facility, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

 

The company reported 14.77% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 361.65 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 315.09 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 1.04% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,574.38 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

