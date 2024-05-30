Euro Leder Fashion reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.23% to Rs 8.54 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 18.42% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.19% to Rs 33.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Euro Leder Fashion reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.23% to Rs 8.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.8.5414.5333.2839.24-4.22-2.341.050.460.220.270.951.030.100.170.500.5200.060.310.38