Euro net long speculative positions at 2 and half month low

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market slipped further to a two and half month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 17150 contracts in the data reported through October 15, 2024. This was a weekly fall of 21948 net long contracts.
