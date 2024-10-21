Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro net long speculative positions at 2 and half month low

Euro net long speculative positions at 2 and half month low

Image

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market slipped further to a two and half month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 17150 contracts in the data reported through October 15, 2024. This was a weekly fall of 21948 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Oberoi Realty sells flats worth Rs 1.3K cr in 3 days of Maha project launch

OnePlus 13 (Image: OnePlus China)

OnePlus 13 unveiled, launch in China set for Oct 31: Check design, features

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

GRSE share price up 6% on securing contract worth Rs 491 crore from DRDO

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: India's Digital Public Infrastructure is key talking point at global summits, says PM Modi

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Bid to include bogus voters in Maha seats to be contested by BJP: Shiv Sena

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon