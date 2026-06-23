Euro net speculative longs rebound from 2-month low

Large currency speculators increased net long positions in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 34353 contracts in the data reported through June 16, 2026. This was a weekly rise of 20320 net positions, rebounding from 2-month low.

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