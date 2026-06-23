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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / We Win gains after securing Rs 9 crore MPRDC contract

We Win gains after securing Rs 9 crore MPRDC contract

Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

We Win rose 2% to Rs 51 after the company announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 8.69 crore from the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC).

The order involves the selection of an implementation agency for enhancing the capabilities of the existing Accident Response System and Traffic Management Centre under MPRDC.

The project is valid for a period of three years and may be extended by up to two additional years, subject to satisfactory performance and mutual agreement between both parties. The total contract value for the three-year term stands at Rs 8.69 crore.

We Win is primarily engaged in providing customer relationship management (CRM) services, including call centre and support centre operations. The company has a market capitalization of Rs 51.82 crore.

 

On the financial front, the company reported a 15.74% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026, compared with Rs 1.08 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, revenue from operations rose 51.65% to Rs 30.77 crore from Rs 20.29 crore year-on-year.

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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