Euro plummets to one-month low, French political worries stay in place

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Euro slumped today, adding to recent losses as France's political turmoil and fiscal woes raise concerns over eurozone stability. Overall economic cues also remained tepid for the single currency. Euro zone manufacturing activity eased back into contraction in September as new orders fell at their fastest rate in six months. The HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, fell to 49.8 in September from 50.7 in August - which was the first reading above the 50.0-point line denoting growth since mid-2022. EUR/USD pair has been falling after failing to break above 1.2000 mark and currently quotes at 1.1654, down 0.42% on the day and testing around one month low. On the NSE, the EUR/INR futures are down 0.44% at 103.37.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

