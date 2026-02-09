Euro speculative net longs climb to around one-month high
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market climbed near a one-month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 163361 contracts in the data reported through February 03, 2026. This was a weekly addition of 31227 net long contracts.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:32 PM IST