Euro speculative net longs climb to around one-month high

Euro speculative net longs climb to around one-month high

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market climbed near a one-month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 163361 contracts in the data reported through February 03, 2026. This was a weekly addition of 31227 net long contracts.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

