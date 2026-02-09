Grovy India acquires premium luxury residential project at Hauz Khas, New Delhi
Grovy India announced the acquisition of a new premium luxury residential project located at Hauz Khas, New Delhi. This strategic acquisition reinforces the Company's presence in one of South Delhi's most prestigious and highly sought-after residential neighbourhoods.
The newly acquired project, with an approximate development area of 15,000 sq. ft, is aligned with Grovy India's vision of creating high-quality, premium residential spaces that reflect modern design, luxury living, and refined urban aesthetics.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:32 PM IST