Grovy India acquires premium luxury residential project at Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Grovy India announced the acquisition of a new premium luxury residential project located at Hauz Khas, New Delhi. This strategic acquisition reinforces the Company's presence in one of South Delhi's most prestigious and highly sought-after residential neighbourhoods.

The newly acquired project, with an approximate development area of 15,000 sq. ft, is aligned with Grovy India's vision of creating high-quality, premium residential spaces that reflect modern design, luxury living, and refined urban aesthetics.

