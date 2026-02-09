Monday, February 09, 2026 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grovy India acquires premium luxury residential project at Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Grovy India acquires premium luxury residential project at Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Grovy India announced the acquisition of a new premium luxury residential project located at Hauz Khas, New Delhi. This strategic acquisition reinforces the Company's presence in one of South Delhi's most prestigious and highly sought-after residential neighbourhoods.

The newly acquired project, with an approximate development area of 15,000 sq. ft, is aligned with Grovy India's vision of creating high-quality, premium residential spaces that reflect modern design, luxury living, and refined urban aesthetics.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GRSE signs MoU with Hindustan Shipyard

GRSE signs MoU with Hindustan Shipyard

Intellect Design Arena partners with DUCA Financial Services Credit Union

Intellect Design Arena partners with DUCA Financial Services Credit Union

Bartronics India appoints Dr. Raja Krishna Murthy as Head - Agri Tech Business

Bartronics India appoints Dr. Raja Krishna Murthy as Head - Agri Tech Business

Kaveri Seed Company consolidated net profit declines 15.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Kaveri Seed Company consolidated net profit declines 15.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 80.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 80.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateVodafone Idea Share PriceBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance