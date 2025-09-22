Monday, September 22, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indusind Bank appoints Viral Damania as CFO

Indusind Bank appoints Viral Damania as CFO

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Indusind Bank said that its board has approved the appointment of Viral Damania as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 22 September 2025.

Viral Damania is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary, and Cost & Works Accountant and holds an ISACA certification in Information Systems Audit and Control.

He is a seasoned finance leader with over 27 years of professional experience across banking and professional services. Most recently, he served as the chief financial officer (CFO) for Bank of America India, where he oversaw the Banks branch entity and BofA Securities India. Prior to Bank of America, he worked with Citibank N.A. in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka and with Price Waterhouse Coopers.

 

Consequent to this appointment, the additional responsibilities of Santosh Kumar as special officer-finance & accounts and his categorization as a key managerial person cease with immediate effect. Santosh Kumar will continue to be the deputy CFO of the bank.

Indusind Bank offers a wide range of products and services for individuals and corporates, including microfinance, personal loans, personal and commercial vehicle loans, credit cards and SME loans.

The bank reported a 68.21% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 684.25 crore on 3.79% fall in total income to Rs 14,420.12 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter declined 1.14% to Rs 734.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

British Pound net speculative shorts plunge to near 2-month low

British Pound net speculative shorts plunge to near 2-month low

Revolt Motors launches exclusive festive campaign 'Revolt Festive Dhamaka'

Revolt Motors launches exclusive festive campaign 'Revolt Festive Dhamaka'

New GST reforms on coal pricing and power sector mark substantial reduction in overall tax burden

New GST reforms on coal pricing and power sector mark substantial reduction in overall tax burden

Zensar Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Zensar Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Unicommerce Esolutions soars on launch of GST Guidance Tool

Unicommerce Esolutions soars on launch of GST Guidance Tool

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon