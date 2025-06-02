Monday, June 02, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Euro speculators add net long position

Euro speculators add net long position

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market added net longs, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 79474 contracts in the data reported through May 27, 2025. This was a weekly addition of 5021 net long contracts.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

