Business Standard
Eurotex Industries and Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales decline 88.97% to Rs 0.63 crore
Net loss of Eurotex Industries and Exports reported to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 88.97% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 88.99% to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.635.71 -89 0.635.72 -89 OPM %-65.0870.75 --592.064.02 - PBDT-0.173.92 PL -4.07-0.19 -2042 PBT-0.853.16 PL -6.92-3.35 -107 NP-0.953.70 PL -6.53-2.57 -154
First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

