Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit declines 43.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.12% to Rs 367.24 crore

Net profit of Eveready Industries India declined 43.13% to Rs 7.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.12% to Rs 367.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 333.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.367.24333.508.988.7628.6022.9321.5915.937.4513.10

