Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 90.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Hitachi Energy India rose 90.29% to Rs 261.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 137.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.71% to Rs 2021.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1582.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

