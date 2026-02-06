Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 90.29% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 27.71% to Rs 2021.31 croreNet profit of Hitachi Energy India rose 90.29% to Rs 261.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 137.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.71% to Rs 2021.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1582.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2021.311582.68 28 OPM %17.0810.55 -PBDT428.58207.05 107 PBT402.02184.06 118 NP261.42137.38 90
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST