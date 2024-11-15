Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit rises 46.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.72% to Rs 367.28 croreNet profit of Everest Kanto Cylinder rose 46.11% to Rs 38.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.72% to Rs 367.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 299.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales367.28299.28 23 OPM %14.4613.79 -PBDT55.1139.54 39 PBT44.6029.97 49 NP38.4726.33 46
