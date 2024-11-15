Thakkers Developers consolidated net profit rises 5660.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.97% to Rs 14.26 croreNet profit of Thakkers Developers rose 5660.00% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 58.97% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.268.97 59 OPM %18.797.25 -PBDT3.320.63 427 PBT2.880.05 5660 NP2.880.05 5660
