Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 75.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 45.17% to Rs 5.28 croreNet profit of Superior Industrial Enterprises declined 75.82% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 45.17% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.289.63 -45 OPM %2.6513.50 -PBDT0.631.92 -67 PBT0.491.78 -72 NP0.441.82 -76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content