Everest Organics standalone net profit rises 56.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.78% to Rs 51.00 croreNet profit of Everest Organics rose 56.76% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 51.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales51.0044.05 16 OPM %10.087.79 -PBDT4.202.22 89 PBT2.680.75 257 NP1.160.74 57
