Savani Financials reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.21 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 350.68% to Rs 3.29 croreNet Loss of Savani Financials reported to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 350.68% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.290.73 351 OPM %-62.01-164.38 -PBDT-3.15-1.21 -160 PBT-3.22-1.26 -156 NP-3.21-1.26 -155
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content