United Leasing & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.16% to Rs 1.71 croreNet loss of United Leasing & Industries reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.16% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.711.73 -1 OPM %10.5321.97 -PBDT0.160.30 -47 PBT0.010.14 -93 NP-0.080.14 PL
