G K Consultants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of G K Consultants reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.200.12 67 OPM %85.00-75.00 -PBDT0.17-0.09 LP PBT0.17-0.09 LP NP0.17-0.09 LP
